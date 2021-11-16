Taurus Daily Horoscope for November 16: Avoid rushing after things!

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

The bull as your celestial spirit animal itself indicates your proneness to anger and terrific attributes that make you stand out of the box. Being an earth sign you are somehow a materialist, much oriented around the physical world. You are the reliable sign of the zodiac who loves living a good life. Being a great listener, you are cherished and adored by many. But yes, pay attention to the possessiveness that can take the form of jealousy and can make you react unacceptably. The journey can prove to be a relaxing one especially if it is with your family members or your loved ones. Avoid rushing after things – Go with the flow, let it happen on its own. Let the time turn into a good example, otherwise, it can be a warning. Trust your stars that whichever way it goes it's for the best.

Taurus Finance Today

The journey of earning millions begins with earning pennies. Be a little calm and do not try to put all eggs in one basket. Have a margin of safety and always keep competing to bring the best out.

Taurus Family Today

Oops!! You are going to have a little hiccup so be watchful with your actions and words. Meditate more and let your guardian angel show you the right road ahead.

Taurus Career Today

You are put here today in the accurate field so just march forward with the same passion and intensity that it becomes spiritual in calling.

Taurus Health Today

The best pills and pharmacy for the day lies in your system. So feel relaxed and focus on making your mind stronger as there can be no happiness without good health.

Taurus Love Life Today

Let your love past the mind, beyond your heart landing into the soul and the cosmic energy of love spread around and make it more special for your partner.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

