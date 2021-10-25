Taurus Daily Horoscope for October 25: Keep a check on your health!

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Day seems to be filled with hopes and positivity. Everything seems okay except health and love front. Extra workload at the office may make your day tiring. Some may not be able to be involved in important discussion with family members due to a hectic day.

You will find a relaxed atmosphere on the domestic front. You are advised to take care of your health in order to keep major issues at bay. Spouse may not be in the mood to sort things out today, so try to be patient.

What else you can expect from this day, find out!

Taurus Finance Today

You may try to cover the business losses incurred in the past by adding some more capital to your business. Some past investments may reap rewards and help you manage expenses.

Taurus Family Today

You may try to convince your parents of something. Some may find out good things about the younger members of the family that may make them happy. You may find yourself as a centre of attraction in a family function.

Taurus Career Today

Extra workload at work will keep you occupied and make you tired and exhausted. You will be able to crack interviews and get selected in prestigious companies. Some may switch jobs and move to new locations.

Taurus Health Today

Your mind and body may not cooperate with you in completing pending tasks today. You may have to struggle somewhat to maintain better focus at work. You are advised to eat and sleep well in order to maintain good health.

Taurus Love Life Today

Romance or an exciting evening doesn’t appear to be on the cards for some. Married couples will be busy fixing the family budget and making some changes on the home front. Some newlywed couples may start finding faults in each other and feel a bit disappointed in each other.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Chocolate

