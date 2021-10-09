Taurus Daily Horoscope for October 9: Work looks exciting

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Taurus gets along really well with people with similar choices and tastes. Being a bull, you are stubborn and strictly follow a routine. You are fiercely loyal, once they have committed there is no turning back for you! Once you have decided, you will never leave your friends, family and partner’s sides. When you find the right person, you can talk all about their favourite art, culture and food. You have got some plans for the day! You have been planning to visit this place for quite a long time. It is recommended to carry with you all important items that would be required on this trip. "Life is unpredictable so is your day” is the line for you! The day may come up with many unpredictable events for you.

Taurus Finance Today

Time is going to be moderate for you. It will be better not to hand over your property to someone. There are chances to get a property away from your native land. There are no substantial changes expected for the time in this sector, but you will have a constant inflow of funds.

Taurus Family Today

There can be little changes in your family front. You are asked to comfortably accept them and not respond negatively to them. There can be some disappointments though; maintain your cool.

Taurus Career Today

Professionally speaking, your day would be filled with excitement at work. People around you would be influenced by your work culture ethics and that is what makes you different from others. Your positivity would attract people around you.

Taurus Health Today

Your health seems great for the day & you would be filled with additional energy today.It is recommended for you to take care of your food habits and your fitness regime to stay on track health-wise. Your will glow and shine from within.

Taurus Love Life Today

Your love-life looks like a promising one. There will be much needed emotional connection with your loved one. You both may make some sacrifices for one another.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

