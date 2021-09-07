Taurus Daily Horoscope for Sept 7: Positivity & hard work mantra for today

Taurus

People born under this sign are patient and reliable, but can be jealous and possessive at times too. Today, you will tick all the boxes of your positive traits to make the day really wonderful. Even the things that are not going your way will turn favourable today!

Taurus Finance Today

Your hard work and focus on earning will bring in gains, but your expenditure may shoot up impromptu. Returns from an investment may get delayed, so wait for some more time for the money to flow in. If a new business fails to turn profitable, take charge of your financial situation.

Taurus Family Today

Something you have achieved may become an occasion to celebrate, so expect a big party today! This is a good day to focus on completing all your pending personal works. Today, your energy level remains high and may even make you play an active role in your locality’s association.

Taurus Career Today

Today, you may feel highly motivated to do whatever it takes to attain your academic goals. It is certainly the time to turn your dreams into reality. You will soon get rewarded for your hard work and persistence in winning a big contract or deal for your company.

Taurus Health Today

Sportspersons will need to focus on special diet to become strong and fit; such a diet will provide energy to build muscles. Although you may find doing yoga exercises initially difficult due to rigid and inflexible body, you will soon become proficient in it under a trainer.

Taurus Love Life Today

Your budding affair is showing all signs of blossoming into a full-blown romance and culminating into a long-term relationship, so rejoice! Today, you can take the initiative to call your lover over to your home to watch a movie together. The day seems auspicious for those looking for a life partner.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

