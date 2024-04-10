 Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 10, 2024 predicts a romantic aura | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 10, 2024 predicts a romantic aura

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 10, 2024 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for April 10, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Keep egos out of the love affair.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, have a happy romantic relationship today

Have a happy romantic relationship today. No major professional issue will cause havoc while prosperity permits smart investments. Health is positive today. Keep egos out of the love affair. Put in efforts to deliver the best results at the office. You are good in finance and will find prosperity through previous investments. Health is also positive today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today 

Look for options to find love today. You will come across someone special in the first part of the day and this will work out especially for single Taurus natives. Your attitude and behavior will impress the crush today and do not miss the opportunity to propose. Those who are keen to resolve the problems with the ex-lover can pick the day as it is good. Today is also good to plan a romantic vacation or weekend to make the bonding stronger.

 

Taurus Career Horoscope Today 

Be cordial at the office and ensure you achieve every assigned target. Some Taurus natives may develop job-related issues which will also lead to stress and tension. This should not impact productivity. Be careful when you handle clients today and some Taurus natives will also visit the client office. Entrepreneurs may face issues with business partners in the second half of the day but things will be back on track sooner. Some professionals will also be successful in their relocation plans abroad.

 

Taurus Money Horoscope Today 

Financial prosperity will permit you t make crucial monetary decisions. Today is good to make a call on the purchase or sale of a property. Look for options to smartly invest including stock, trade, and speculative business. An old investment will bring in good return and you may utilize it to buy home appliances in the second half of the day.

 

Taurus Health Horoscope Today 

Be careful while you drive at night. There is a chance of a minor accident. You should avoid using slippery areas and this is applicable mostly for seniors. If you have sleeping-related issues, opt for natural methods rather than medicines. Drink plenty of water and avoid junk food today. The second part of the day is also good to quit smoking and alcohol.

 

Taurus Sign Attributes

  •  Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  •  Symbol Bull
  •  Element Earth
  •  Body Part Neck &amp; Throat
  •  Sign Ruler Venus
  •  Lucky Day Friday
  •  Lucky Color Pink
  •  Lucky Number 6
  •  Lucky Stone Opal

 

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  •  Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  •  Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  •  Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

