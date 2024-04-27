Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 27, 2024 predicts new business deals

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, put in efforts to reap the best professional results. Stay loved throughout the day. Put in efforts to reap the best professional results. Financially you are lucky and your physical health will also be intact. Troubleshoot the issues in the relationship and spend more time together. Your professional life will be productive while monetary success will be there. Health is also intact today. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 27,2024: Health is also intact today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Be cool even while having disagreements in the love affair. You may see tremors today, especially in the first part of the day. Take the initiative to settle this before the day ends. Some single Taurus natives will find new love today. However, wait for a day or two to propose. Keep your lover happy and ensure you are sensitive towards the emotions of the lover. Some love affairs will see tremors and open communication is crucial here to resolve this crisis.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Some hurdles may come up at the office today. However, you will overcome them through hard work and determination. IT professionals, engineers, salespersons, and lawyers will have stiff competition today and it is important to outshine the other team members to grow professionally. Be cordial with the team members and stay in the good book of the management. Your positive attitude will work out while handling crucial projects. Businessmen will be happy to sign new deals and partnerships.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will exist today. Some seniors will prefer dividing the wealth among children. You can settle the monetary dispute with a sibling and can also buy a vehicle. Those who are into the realty business will buy property. You would need to keep a proper tab on the expenses. Expect a hike in salary that will also be reflected in your bank statement.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

While you are good in terms of health, some minor infections may have an impact on your skin or eyes today. Throat pain will also be common among Taurus children today. Avoid harsh situations where you may take mental stress. If you have sleeping-related issues, opt for natural methods rather than medicines. Be positive in attitude and stay in the company of people you love.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)