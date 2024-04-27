 Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 27, 2024 predicts new business deals | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 27, 2024 predicts new business deals

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 27, 2024 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for April 27, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Your professional life will be productive while monetary success will be there.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, put in efforts to reap the best professional results.

Stay loved throughout the day. Put in efforts to reap the best professional results. Financially you are lucky and your physical health will also be intact. Troubleshoot the issues in the relationship and spend more time together. Your professional life will be productive while monetary success will be there. Health is also intact today.

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 27,2024: Health is also intact today.
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 27,2024: Health is also intact today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today 

Be cool even while having disagreements in the love affair. You may see tremors today, especially in the first part of the day. Take the initiative to settle this before the day ends. Some single Taurus natives will find new love today. However, wait for a day or two to propose. Keep your lover happy and ensure you are sensitive towards the emotions of the lover. Some love affairs will see tremors and open communication is crucial here to resolve this crisis. 

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

 

Taurus Career Horoscope Today 

Some hurdles may come up at the office today. However, you will overcome them through hard work and determination. IT professionals, engineers, salespersons, and lawyers will have stiff competition today and it is important to outshine the other team members to grow professionally. Be cordial with the team members and stay in the good book of the management. Your positive attitude will work out while handling crucial projects. Businessmen will be happy to sign new deals and partnerships.

 

Taurus Money Horoscope Today 

No major monetary issue will exist today. Some seniors will prefer dividing the wealth among children. You can settle the monetary dispute with a sibling and can also buy a vehicle. Those who are into the realty business will buy property. You would need to keep a proper tab on the expenses. Expect a hike in salary that will also be reflected in your bank statement. 

 

Taurus Health Horoscope Today 

While you are good in terms of health, some minor infections may have an impact on your skin or eyes today. Throat pain will also be common among Taurus children today. Avoid harsh situations where you may take mental stress. If you have sleeping-related issues, opt for natural methods rather than medicines. Be positive in attitude and stay in the company of people you love.

 

Taurus Sign Attributes

  •  Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  •  Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  •  Symbol Bull
  •  Element Earth
  •  Body Part Neck &amp; Throat
  •  Sign Ruler Venus
  •  Lucky Day Friday
  •  Lucky Color Pink
  •  Lucky Number 6
  •  Lucky Stone Opal

 

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  •  Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  •  Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  •  Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 27, 2024 predicts new business deals
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On