Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, August 7, 2024 predicts health on your side

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, unleash the energy for positive thoughts Keep the love affair complemented with open communication and appreciation. Look for success in the professional life. There will be prosperity as well. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, August 7, 2024: Prosperity promises a good life while health is also on your side.

Spend more time with the lover to feel the happiness. At the office, you will get opportunities to perform. Prosperity promises a good life while health is also on your side.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Spread happiness in the relationship and spend more time with your lover. Be diplomatic while discussing controversial topics and avoid hurting the beliefs and concepts of your lover. You need to be accommodating and must also shower affection on the lover. An extramarital relationship can severely impact married life and it is important to stay away from it. Female Taurus natives will find fun in teasing the lover but ensure it does not personally impact him.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Consider taking up new roles a work. The seniors will trust your guts and will assign new responsibilities. You may also be handling the baton for a new project where you will also require traveling or handling a team. Be ready to work additional hours. Government employees can expect a change in location while lawyers, healthcare, animation, and banking professionals will have a tough schedule. Entrepreneurs will see new opportunities to amend the business and traders are required to have a cordial relationship with authorities.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Consider more options to save wealth and cut down on expenditure, especially on luxury items. Pick the second part of the day to donate money to charity. You may also have issues with siblings over family property. However, businessmen will be fortunate to find funds today and they will be able to make changes in the strategy. You may also consider investing in stock and speculative business today.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues will trouble the day. There can be infections and allergies and children will also develop eye-related issues in the first half of the day. Keep a tab on the diet and keep the plate filled with fruits, vegetables, and pulses. This will help you overcome digestion-related issues. Pregnant females must avoid riding a bike and adventure sports.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)