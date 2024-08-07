Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, August 7, 2024 predicts health on your side
Read Taurus daily horoscope for August 7, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. There will be prosperity as well.
Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, unleash the energy for positive thoughts
Keep the love affair complemented with open communication and appreciation. Look for success in the professional life. There will be prosperity as well.
Spend more time with the lover to feel the happiness. At the office, you will get opportunities to perform. Prosperity promises a good life while health is also on your side.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
Spread happiness in the relationship and spend more time with your lover. Be diplomatic while discussing controversial topics and avoid hurting the beliefs and concepts of your lover. You need to be accommodating and must also shower affection on the lover. An extramarital relationship can severely impact married life and it is important to stay away from it. Female Taurus natives will find fun in teasing the lover but ensure it does not personally impact him.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
Consider taking up new roles a work. The seniors will trust your guts and will assign new responsibilities. You may also be handling the baton for a new project where you will also require traveling or handling a team. Be ready to work additional hours. Government employees can expect a change in location while lawyers, healthcare, animation, and banking professionals will have a tough schedule. Entrepreneurs will see new opportunities to amend the business and traders are required to have a cordial relationship with authorities.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
Consider more options to save wealth and cut down on expenditure, especially on luxury items. Pick the second part of the day to donate money to charity. You may also have issues with siblings over family property. However, businessmen will be fortunate to find funds today and they will be able to make changes in the strategy. You may also consider investing in stock and speculative business today.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
Minor health issues will trouble the day. There can be infections and allergies and children will also develop eye-related issues in the first half of the day. Keep a tab on the diet and keep the plate filled with fruits, vegetables, and pulses. This will help you overcome digestion-related issues. Pregnant females must avoid riding a bike and adventure sports.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope