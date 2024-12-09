Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 09, 2024 predicts happy moments

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Risks make you powerful Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 09, 2024. Minor issues will be there at the workplace but nothing will stop you from performing brilliantly.

Look for happy moments with the lover and consider performing the best at work. Expect minor troubles from seniors. Prosperity will be at your side today.

Diligent handling of romantic affairs is the need of the hour. Minor issues will be there at the workplace but nothing will stop you from performing brilliantly. Do not invest money blindly and instead go for professional help in financial handling. Health is good.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Do not let egos impact the relationship. Devote more time for the partner and during the conversations, avoid delving into the unpleasant past. Your parents may be supportive today and some females may also take a call on marriage. Single females will be the point of attraction at events or functions and can expect a proposal. Some married lives will see the interference of a third person which may cause turbulence. Some natives will see the partners getting highly emotional and you need to handle this as per the need.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Keep tremors at the office aside and focus on the tasks assigned. Your commitment is crucial as some tasks may also require you to work additional hours. Some clients will not be happy with performance and you will need to pull up the socks to accomplish every assigned task. Those who have interviews lined up can confidently attend them to receive an offer letter. Marketing and salespersons will struggle to convince clients.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will be your companion today. A previous investment would bring in a good income which will reflect in the lifestyle. You may utilize the money to buy electronic appliances and even a vehicle. The second part of the day is good to seriously consider real estate. Ensure you have proper guidance while trying your fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Do not let the lifestyle impact your health. Make a balance between the personal and professional life. Start the day with exercise and keep oil and fat off the plate. Some children will develop viral fever, sore throat, or digestion issues today. Female natives may also develop migraine or severe headaches in the second half of the day.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)