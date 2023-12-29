close_game
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, December 29, 2023 predicts unstable finances

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, December 29, 2023 predicts unstable finances

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 29, 2023 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for Dec 29, 2023 to know your astrological predictions. There will be positive twists in the love life.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a bright star

Settle the disputes in the love life and also be productive at the office today. Financially you are good at making decisions. Your health is also at its best today.

Taurus Daily Horoscope, December 28, 2023: Financially you are good at making decisions. Your health is also at its best today.
Taurus Daily Horoscope, December 28, 2023: Financially you are good at making decisions. Your health is also at its best today.

You are happy in the relationship today. Despite a busy schedule at the office, you will accomplish all assigned tasks. Stay free from financial issues. Your health is also good today.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

There will be positive twists in the love life. Some females will gain support from parents and can also discuss the future with their lover. Stay away from arguments as this can lead to chaos. It is good to spend more time together and also be open in communication. Taurus natives who had a recent break-up may be able to patch up with the ex-lover which can bring back happiness.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

If you are keen to switch jobs, pick today as the chances of getting job calls are higher. You may also find new opportunities abroad. Some IT professionals will have a tough time dealing with crucial projects and that may also cause unrest among the team. Students will need to work a little extra to crack the examination today. Businessmen and traders may face the ire of authorities over different policies and it is important to settle this issue without delay.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will trouble you. And wealth will flow in from different sources including a previous investment. You can also utilize this time to make additional investments. Property, speculative business, and shares are good options. Some Taurus natives will also purchase a vehicle or a house as this would also be an investment. You can also purchase luxury items for yourself and your dear ones.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

General health is good today. However, seniors at home may require medical attention and do not hesitate to consult a doctor. Minor ailments including sore throat, cough, viral fever, and pain in joints will be common among Taurus natives. Stay away from oily and greasy stuff and make exercise a part of the routine. Taking a walk in the park or relaxing under a tree in the early morning can make you mentally fit.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

