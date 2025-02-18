Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 18, 2025 predicts jobs and new opportunities

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 18, 2025 04:01 AM IST

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, February 18, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Your caring attitude makes the lover happy.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Give up egos

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 18, 2025. This can turn into major tremors, leading to chaos or irreparable damages.
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 18, 2025. This can turn into major tremors, leading to chaos or irreparable damages.

Look for the best moments in love. Ensure you perform the best at work and this will give positive results. Financial prosperity promises smart investments.

Your caring attitude makes the lover happy. Take up new tasks to give productive professional results. Both finance and health will be good throughout the day.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Do not let minor issues grow in the relationship. This can turn into major tremors, leading to chaos or irreparable damages. Be careful about the words you use and statements you make. You should spend more time with the lover and must also consider the emotions of the lover. Female natives may express their feelings to lovers today and they can also expect the support of their parents. Long-distance relationships would need more conversations and make video calls today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

No major productivity issue will exist but a coworker may raise a finger about your performance. This needs to be avoided. Do not let any issue including office politics impact your productivity or morale. You may also put down the paper as the second part of the day is good to receive an offer letter. Some natives will also be keen to travel abroad for jobs and new opportunities will be there. Businessmen handling construction, manufacturing, entertainment, and transport need to be careful while handling authorities today.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will be there. However, it is good to have control over luxury shipping. Pick the second part of the day to resolve a monetary issue involving a friend or sibling. A friend or relative will face a legal issue and you will be expected to provide monetary assistance. The second part of the day is also good to invest in the stock market which will bring in good returns. Businessmen should be careful while expanding to new territories.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you. Ensure you take all medicines and keep a balanced diet. You may also start the day with exercise. Children need to be extra vigilant while crossing the road, especially in the second half of the day. Those who rive must be careful to avoid hilly terrains in the evening hours.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On