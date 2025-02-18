Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 18, 2025 predicts jobs and new opportunities

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Give up egos Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 18, 2025. This can turn into major tremors, leading to chaos or irreparable damages.

Look for the best moments in love. Ensure you perform the best at work and this will give positive results. Financial prosperity promises smart investments.

Your caring attitude makes the lover happy. Take up new tasks to give productive professional results. Both finance and health will be good throughout the day.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Do not let minor issues grow in the relationship. This can turn into major tremors, leading to chaos or irreparable damages. Be careful about the words you use and statements you make. You should spend more time with the lover and must also consider the emotions of the lover. Female natives may express their feelings to lovers today and they can also expect the support of their parents. Long-distance relationships would need more conversations and make video calls today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

No major productivity issue will exist but a coworker may raise a finger about your performance. This needs to be avoided. Do not let any issue including office politics impact your productivity or morale. You may also put down the paper as the second part of the day is good to receive an offer letter. Some natives will also be keen to travel abroad for jobs and new opportunities will be there. Businessmen handling construction, manufacturing, entertainment, and transport need to be careful while handling authorities today.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will be there. However, it is good to have control over luxury shipping. Pick the second part of the day to resolve a monetary issue involving a friend or sibling. A friend or relative will face a legal issue and you will be expected to provide monetary assistance. The second part of the day is also good to invest in the stock market which will bring in good returns. Businessmen should be careful while expanding to new territories.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you. Ensure you take all medicines and keep a balanced diet. You may also start the day with exercise. Children need to be extra vigilant while crossing the road, especially in the second half of the day. Those who rive must be careful to avoid hilly terrains in the evening hours.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)