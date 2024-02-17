 Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 17, 2024 predicts accolades and recognition | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, February 17, 2024 predicts accolades and recognition

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, February 17, 2024 predicts accolades and recognition

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 17, 2024 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for February 17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Both wealth and health also rank high today.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, express the emotions freely

Handle the problems in the love life with additional care. Professional challenges will be easy to settle. Both wealth and health also rank high today.

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, February 17, 2024: Today, health will also be on your side.
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, February 17, 2024: Today, health will also be on your side.

Resolve love-related issues and accomplish all assigned tasks at the office. Show your diligence by taking up crucial tasks at the workplace. Utilize the wealth for a better future. Today, health will also be on your side.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Spend more time together. Your partner prefers you to open up. Some unexpected things may take place in the romantic relationship and you will also be tempted to act differently. However, you need to remember that true love exists only when there is sacrifice. Be patient in a relationship and always be a good listener. Giving surprises will help to rev up the relationship. Marriage is also on the cards today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment to the workplace will be recognized by the management. Prove your diligence by taking up new responsibilities. Some professionals will spend additional hours at the workplace. Handle all tasks with the same care and also eschew office politics. Those who are appearing for interviews may find a new job with a good salary. The students who are also appearing in competitive examinations need to work a little more. Businessmen need to be extra cautious, especially while signing new deals or launching new projects.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

The financial status is good and you will lose spending on your long-desired dreams. You may consider spending on luxury items. Today is also good to invest in property or vehicle. Some legal troubles will need you to spend a big amount. Additional funds will help businessmen and traders to expand their businesses. You may also consider settling a financial dispute before the day ends.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Have a great day in terms of health. No major medical issue will trouble you. Stay away from stress and people with a negative mentality. Some seniors will have breathing-related issues while females may have migraine or gynecological issues. Pregnant ladies need to be careful with the baby bump. Skip the junk food and tobacco to maintain physical health.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On