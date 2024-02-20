 Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, February 20,2024 predicts pleasant moments in love | Astrology - Hindustan Times
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2024 predicts pleasant moments in love

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2024 predicts pleasant moments in love

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 20, 2024 12:31 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for February 20, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Financially a fortune is waiting for you today.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Say no to worries

Fix relationship issues today with a mature attitude. The professional life will also see positive things. Financially a fortune is waiting for you today.

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2024: Be ready to take up professional challenges today.
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2024: Be ready to take up professional challenges today.

Have pleasant moments in love. Be ready to take up professional challenges today. While financially you will be good, general health may have minor troubles.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Your sincerity in a love affair is intact and the partner will be happy to shower affection on you. Express love without inhibitions and turn your relationship into a creative one. A romantic dinner or a night drive is a good idea to spend more time together. You both need to praise each other for success in the related fields and this will strengthen the relationship. Single female natives will fall in love today. Marriage is also on the cards.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of a job. There will be minor issues in the first part of the day but things will be back on track as the day progresses. Some females will face a tough time while implementing decisions and you are also required to be sensitive towards the needs of the client. Do not let emotions rule you and instead utilize your knowledge and experience in finalizing things at the office. Some businessmen will see new opportunities abroad.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

You will see money coming in from multiple sources. A property will be sold today while Gemini female natives will donate money to charity. There will be minor issues related to finance within the family. A sibling will raise a finger at you during an argument over property. You can also consider a speculative business that will bring in good returns. If you face hurdles in terms of investing take advice from the experts.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

You will see minor health issues today. Some seniors may complain about giddiness, headache, and body pain. Do not miss medicines even while traveling. Those who are suffering from hypertension need to be in the company of people with a positive attitude. Pregnant ladies, you ought to be careful with your baby bump.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
