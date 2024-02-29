 Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 29, 2024 predicts opportunities will arise | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, February 29, 2024 predicts pleasant opportunities will arise

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, February 29, 2024 predicts pleasant opportunities will arise

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 29, 2024 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for February 29, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Be content in the love relationship.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, nothing matches your valor

Express love and utilize every opportunity at the office to make the day brighter. You are too wealthy to make crucial decisions. Health may cause minor troubles.

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, February 29, 2024: Focus on the job and accomplish every assigned task today.
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, February 29, 2024: Focus on the job and accomplish every assigned task today.

Be content in the love relationship. Focus on the job and accomplish every assigned task today. While financially you are good today, pay attention to your health.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

You’ll meet up with the interesting person in the second half at the train, shopping area, office, restaurant, family function, or pub. Those who are happy in the relationship can introduce the lover to the family to get consent for marriage. Be open in communication and spare time for the family. Your positive attitude will play a crucial role in strengthening the bond. Timely gifts and celebrations can further boost the relationship.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

You will see opportunities to prove your mettle at the office. New responsibilities require you to multitask. IT, healthcare, hospitality, architecture, and automobile professionals will see jobs abroad and will make plans to relocate. Females holding senior positions at the office may need to be extra vigilant as some employees under you can try emotionally influencing you for personal interests. Consider making crucial decisions related to the job including financial ones. Some students applying to foreign universities will get positive news.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

You are fortunate to receive good wealth today. As money pours in, you will consider investing in multiple options, and stock, trade, and speculative business can be considered for better returns. Be cautious while assisting someone on the financial front. Some Taurus natives will have troubles within the family over property today. The second half of the day is good for buying electronic devices.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Be careful about your health. Minor chest-related infections may happen and you must consult a doctor whenever necessary. Include many green leafy vegetables and fruits in your diet. This is important to stay fit. Ensure you wear a seatbelt and follow all traffic rules while driving. Be careful while using the staircase as the horoscope also predicts that you may slip down. Today is also good to quit both alcohol and tobacco.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On