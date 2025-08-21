Taurus Horoscope Today for August 21, 2025: Reward coming your way

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, calm Planning Brings Stable Rewards This Evening Today asks for patient steps; small choices matter. Home life is warm, and steady work rewards careful plans. Speak kindly and rest between tasks today. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Taurus, a steady pace wins today. Focus on one clear goal and finish small chores first. Family time brings comfort; share a simple meal and good talk. Money seems calm if you avoid quick spending. Stay grounded, breathe slowly, and enjoy quiet progress. Stay cheerful.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Taurus, love is gentle and steady. Share a warm meal or send a short, thoughtful note. Small kindnesses grow trust and make the heart feel safe. Avoid arguing over small things today; choose patience. If single, accept a friendly invite and meet someone in a calm place. Let actions show care: hold hands, listen well, and laugh at little jokes to build a strong, slow bond. Speak kindly, show up on time, and smile daily.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

At work, steady effort wins praise. Focus on simple tasks that need finishing and help one team member when you can. Clear communication matters: write short messages and confirm dates. A polite question may open a new chance. Avoid risky moves today; instead, show steady reliability. Managers notice calm workers who finish tasks on time. Small, regular progress adds up to a big step later. Set one small goal and tick it off before noon.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Finances are steady when you plan. Make a short list of needed items before shopping. Avoid impulse buys and check prices twice. A small adjustment in meals or transport can save money over time. If someone offers a small deal, read terms carefully and ask one question. Keep a savings jar or simple app to track a few rupees each day; tiny amounts make a helpful cushion. Save a small amount each day for emergencies.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Health feels calm if you keep a slow routine. Eat a filling breakfast, walk a little after lunch, and drink water through the day. Try gentle stretches to keep muscles loose. Sit with good posture and take a short rest if you feel tired. If stress rises, close your eyes for a minute and breathe slowly. Small, steady habits now build long-term strength and better energy for play and work. Stretch and sleep earlier tonight.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

﻿

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)