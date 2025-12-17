Taurus Horoscope Today for December 17, 2025: Prudent investment is advised

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, stay calm and composed Your love life will bloom today. Be confident about professional success. Ensure you manage wealth smartly. Minor health issues may come up today. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Be sincere in a love relationship. Look for opportunities to prove your professional mettle. The strong financial condition ensures smart investment. You need to be careful about your lifestyle.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

You will be happy to spend more time with your lover today. Be open in communication, and this will resolve most troubles in the love affair. If you had any trouble in the past, today is the time to troubleshoot them. Some relationships will turn toxic. It is also good not to impose your opinions on the lover. You may even consider marriage today, and can obtain permission from your parents. Married natives must keep a distance from casual hook-ups as their spouse will find this out today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Avoid egos at the workplace. You must be ready to settle issues with a senior. Some copywriters, graphic designers, SEOs, media persons, chefs, and architects will have opportunities to prove their caliber today. The tight deadline should not impact your productivity. Be careful while taking up a foreign project, as the outcome may not be positive in the first attempt. Take the team into confidence and ensure you maintain a good rapport with coworkers. Students will also clear all examinations today.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Have a productive day in terms of money. As wealth comes in, consider smart investment plans. You must be ready to donate money for charity purposes. Some females will resolve a family issue related to property. Today is also a good day to resolve a financial issue involving a friend or sibling. Businessmen may have fund-related issues, but a client or a partner can be of great help here.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a proper balance between the office and personal life. Despite their good health, some females may develop viral fever and cough-related issues that need to be addressed. Sleep well and have healthy food today. Some complications may impact those with heart or kidney ailments. Children may have oral health issues. There can also be issues associated with the stomach in the second part of the day.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)