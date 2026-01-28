Taurus Horoscope Today for January 28, 2026: You may be a victim of office politics

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You have a point to make today Handle romance-related issues and take up new responsibilities at the workplace. Be careful with financial investments. Health demands care today. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Despite multiple issues in the relationship, it will go strong as you will resolve them before the day ends. Your attitude plays a crucial role in the workplace. Wealth exists, and you will see options to save more. Never compromise on health.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today The love affair will be successful. Here will be instances to prove your passion for the partner. You will also settle all existing issues in the relationship. Some relationships will see the interference of a third person, who can be a friend or a sibling. You must discuss to settle this issue. Be patient with your partner, give them space, and try not to impose your decisions. Instead, let them make their own decisions and choices.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today The professional life demands more discipline. There will be hiccups associated with the productivity. You will be expected to meet tight deadlines that will often appear impossible. You may also be required to come up with innovative ideas at team sessions today. You may be a victim of office politics, and this may bring down your morale. However, you need to overcome this crisis with commitment and dedication. Traders handling textiles, logistics, food items, and electronics will see opportunities to venture into new areas.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today Minor monetary issues will happen. Avoid major financial decisions till noon. Before you invest in the speculative business, study the market, as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money. You are good to buy electronic appliances today. However, it is also good not to take the initiative in a property discussion within the family. Some traders will also clear all the dues.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today Those who have diabetic problems must control their diet and should skip aerated drinks. Instead, have a balanced meal today. Pregnant females need to be careful with the baby bump as the chances of pregnancy-related issues are high. Seniors should be careful while walking through slippery areas. You may face BP or hypertension-related issues, and it is better to stay away from tensions and worries.

Taurus Sign Attributes Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn

Symbol: Bull

Element: Earth

Body Part: Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Opal Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)