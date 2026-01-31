Edit Profile
    Taurus Horoscope Today for January 31, 2026: Expect success in your business

    Taurus Daily Horoscope Today: Businessmen will succeed in settling issues with the partners today.

    Published on: Jan 31, 2026 4:01 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Troubled sea makes a good sailor

    Take steps to settle the tremor in the relationship today. Your commitment to your job will help in your career. Be wise while handling money. Health is also intact.

    Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our astrological prediction to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    There is no scope for ego clashes in love life. New responsibilities will tighten the schedule today. Fortunately, both health and wealth are positive.

    Taurus Love Horoscope Today

    Expect minor issues in the love life. Despite your efforts, some troubles will not be resolved, and this can complicate things. Communication is crucial in the relationship. You must be ready to spare time for the lover. Be careful while making decisions. It is good to take the lover into confidence while you take a call on crucial things in your personal life. You may also discuss the relationship with the parents. Some females will also introduce the lover to the parents.

    Taurus Career Horoscope Today

    New tasks will come to you. Never compromise on the quality today. Despite minor hiccups at the workplace, you will achieve the targets. Ensure your coworkers are in a good mood, and your professional instincts will work out while dealing with short-tempered clients. IT and healthcare professionals will see new opportunities to relocate abroad. Students will clear their examinations today. Businessmen will succeed in settling issues with the partners today.

    Taurus Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in from previous investments. This will help you settle most monetary issues in life. The second part of the day is good to try your luck in the stock market. You may buy a new property. Some females will also renovate the house today. Those who are keen buy a vehicle may also go ahead with the plan.

    Taurus Health Horoscope Today

    Do not compromise on the lifestyle. There can be breath-related issues. Some children will also develop viral or skin-related infections. Wake up early to start the day with minor exercise. You should also include more proteins and vitamins in the diet. Be careful while boarding a train or bus today. It is also good to keep a watch on negative thoughts. Yoga and meditation will help you stay mentally strong. Seniors may also have sleep-related disorders.

    Taurus Sign Attributes

    • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
    • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
    • Symbol Bull
    • Element Earth
    • Body Part Neck & Throat
    • Sign Ruler Venus
    • Lucky Day Friday
    • Lucky Color Pink
    • Lucky Number 6
    • Lucky Stone Opal

    Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

