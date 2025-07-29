Taurus Horoscope Today for July 29, 2025: You may expect a change in role at work
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today: Some previous investments will bring good returns today.
Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Life is a stream of happiness today
A happy love life backed by professional success will make your day. Do not let monetary decisions impact the free flow of wealth. Health is also good today.
The love relationship will be intact today, and some natives will consider taking this to their parents for approval. The prosperity will help you buy a home or vehicle. Your health is also in good shape.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
You need to be a good listener today, and there is a requirement to keep the lover in good spirits. A previous issue may come back to the relationship, and this demands mature handling. Your lover may be stubborn in nature, and there can also be issues over egos. Those who are in a fight with their lover can consider this time to patch up and resolve all issues. Married people should stay away from a relationship outside marriage.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
Avoid arguments at the workplace. Despite the challenges knocking at the door, you will meet the expectations. You may also expect a change in role, while seniors who handle crucial projects will receive accolades from the clients. IT professionals may travel abroad for job reasons. You need to be careful to appease the client, especially from abroad, to prove your mettle. Businessmen handling textiles, transport, construction, and automobile spare parts will see new returns today.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
Some previous investments will bring good returns today. Entrepreneurs can confidently launch new ideas, and funds will flow in from investors. The second part of the day is good to buy or sell a property. Businessmen will clear long-standing dues. There will be an urgent need within the family for money, and you are expected to provide monetary assistance.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
Despite the health being good, you are expected to follow a balanced lifestyle. Viral fever, digestive issues, and headaches are common today. You should avoid lifting heavy objects, and some females will also recover from digestive issues. You may suffer from high blood pressure as well in the second half of the day. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports, including mountain biking and rock climbing.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol: Bull
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Pink
- Lucky Number: 6
- Lucky Stone: Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
