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    Taurus Horoscope Today for March 26, 2026: You'll soon find a new connection in love

    Taurus Horoscope Today: You will see good returns from previous investments.

    Updated on: Mar 26, 2026 4:00 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be sensible in affairs today

    Keep the relationship free from tremors. Get the tasks done at the office to prove your professional mettle. Both wealth and health will also be positive today.

    Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our astrological prediction to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our astrological prediction to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Troubleshoot the issue in the relationship and consider new challenges at a job that will test your potential. Wealth will come in. You will also be healthy throughout the day.

    Taurus Love Horoscope Today

    Keep the romantic life progressive and productive. You must spare time for the relationship. Pick the second part of the day to spend time together over the food. You both may also indulge in adventurous activities while on a vacation, which will strengthen the relationship. Single natives or those who had a recent breakup will find a new person walking into their lives. Those who are new to a love affair must be more accommodating.

    Taurus Career Horoscope Today

    You will have issues related to performance in the first part of the day. This will invite the ire of the team leaders or managers. You need to focus more on the productivity part today. Ensure that you do not upset the management with your attitude. Those who handle machines and technology must be ready to enhance their knowledge. You may also update the profile on a job portal, and new interview calls will come before the day ends.

    Taurus Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will not be a problem today. You will see good returns from previous investments. This will help in clearing all dues. You will also donate money to social causes. Females will be a part of the property-related dispute within the family. Some natives will try their luck in the stock market. A sibling or a friend will also ask for financial assistance, which you cannot deny today.

    Taurus Health Horoscope Today

    Maintain a balanced office and personal life. This will help you control the mental stress. You will recover from digestive issues. Children may develop viral fever, while some seniors will also have bone-related ailments. Do not drive under the influence of alcohol, as accidents may happen. You must also be careful while taking part in underwater activities in the first part of the day.

    Taurus Sign Attributes

    • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
    • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
    • Symbol Bull
    • Element Earth
    • Body Part Neck & Throat
    • Sign Ruler Venus
    • Lucky Day Friday
    • Lucky Color Pink
    • Lucky Number 6
    • Lucky Stone Opal

    Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Taurus Horoscope Today For March 26, 2026: You'll Soon Find A New Connection In Love

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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