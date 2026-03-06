Edit Profile
    Taurus Horoscope Today for March 6, 2026: This one astrological shift may bring success to business

    Taurus Horoscope Today Astrology: The second part of the day is good for buying electronic appliances.

    Published on: Mar 06, 2026 4:01 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be a shining star in the galaxy

    Enjoy a strong love life. Do not let controversies impact professional productivity. Handle your wealth diligently. Your health is also good today.

    Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert's astrological prediction to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Maintain a positive attitude, and this will reflect in the love relationship. New opportunities will come at work to prove your diligence. Both wealth and health will be at your side.

    Taurus Love Horoscope Today

    Keep the relationship creative and productive. You must be a good listener. Those who are travelling must connect with their lover over the call to express their feelings. You may also have issues associated with egos that demand immediate settlement. Some lovers may be stubborn and adamant, which will create issues in the second part of the day. Married male natives need to be careful while having arguments with their spouses, as this can lead to serious issues today.

    Taurus Career Horoscope Today

    Stay out of controversies at the workplace. Some IT and mechanical professionals will move abroad. It is good to keep a watch on the deadlines. There can also be trouble related to communication. This will impact your relationship with the clients. Those who handle finance and sales will see new opportunities. You may also require the technical skills for specific projects. Businessmen will be successful in launching a new business. Some traders will also clear all issues with local authorities.

    Taurus Money Horoscope Today

    Financially, you are good today. Wealth will come in from different sources, as you can go ahead with the idea of buying a new property or a vehicle. You are also likely to receive some of the shares of property that might belong to your ancestors. Some females will settle the property-related issues within the family. The second part of the day is also good for buying electronic appliances.

    Taurus Health Horoscope Today

    You are good in terms of health. However, do not take risks while you have issues associated with your eyes or bones. Some females will also have trouble associated with the stomach. Children may miss the class due to a viral fever or sore throat. You may also have skin-related allergies today. Today is a good day to give up both alcohol and tobacco.

    Taurus Sign Attributes

    • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
    • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
    • Symbol Bull
    • Element Earth
    • Body Part Neck & Throat
    • Sign Ruler Venus
    • Lucky Day Friday
    • Lucky Color Pink
    • Lucky Number 6
    • Lucky Stone Opal

    Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
