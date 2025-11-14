Taurus Horoscope Today for November 14, 2025: Your career prospect looks promising

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, steady calm energy guides practical daily choices You feel patient and steady today; small, careful steps solve tasks, and clear thinking helps manage home and work with calm confidence and kindness today. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our astrological prediction to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Trust your steady pace; rely on simple routines. Prioritize important tasks and keep promises. Gentle conversations smooth tensions, and saving small amounts builds security. Be patient with delays; clear notes and helpful reminders will keep plans on track and strengthen relationships at home and work.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Your steady nature brings comfort to loved ones; show care with small, thoughtful actions and listen more than argue. If single, gentle friendliness could turn into a lasting bond—start with kind questions and honest interest. For couples, plan a quiet shared activity or help with a task to show support. Speak clearly about needs without blame, and praise small efforts; consistent kindness builds trust and deepens affection over time and creates calm happiness every day.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

At work, your methodical approach wins respect; organize tasks into small steps and finish one before starting another. Share progress updates so teammates know your plans, and accept help when offered. Avoid rushing decisions; a patient review reveals small improvements. If asked to lead, use steady guidance and clear instructions. Keep written notes for meetings and set realistic deadlines; reliable work today will lead to better opportunities soon and improve your professional reputation now.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Financially, steady choices suit you; avoid impulse buys and review bills carefully. Small regular savings will grow into a useful fund for future needs. Seek clear facts before investing or lending; ask questions and read details. A family member may offer sound advice—listen politely. Delay big purchases if uncertain, and write a simple plan to track income and expenses. Careful records today will reduce stress and support secure decisions going forward, and increase your peace.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Keep steady habits and gentle movement to support wellbeing; start with light stretching or a short walk to wake muscles. Eat simple, nourishing meals and drink enough water through the day. Limit heavy screens before bed and rest when tried to keep energy balanced. Try slow breathing to ease stress and fold small pauses into your routine. If you feel low, speak with a trusted friend or try writing thoughts down to find calm today.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)