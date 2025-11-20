Taurus Horoscope Today for November 20, 2025: The stars predict good health and well-being

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, say goodbye to negative thoughts! Resolve the love issues today to make the relationship warmer. Your professional potential will be displayed at the office. Health & wealth are also good today. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Make your relationship one of the best by sharing every emotion. Be cool even at challenging times at the office. Handle wealth smartly and be healthy today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

You will see minor issues in the relationship. Your partner will realize the love but may not be expressive. This may make you dissatisfied. Avoid imposing your concepts on the lover. You should also not be possessive. The second part of the day is good to reconcile with the ex-lover. Those who are married must be careful while getting into office romance, as their spouse will find this out today. Single females may also expect a proposal today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Handle professional challenges with confidence. You are good at settling career-related issues. Those who are in search of a new job may get one. Government employees can expect a change in location. You may take up a new task at the workplace, which will also require working additional hours. Some responsibilities will also invite criticism today. Businessmen will sign new partnership deals, which would bring in good profits today. Some students waiting for admission to a foreign university will see positive results.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Make crucial monetary decisions as the financial status permits. Wealth will flow in from different sources. You may invest in the stock market. Females will succeed in legal issues over property. Some entrepreneurs will have a tough time receiving foreign funds today. Today is also not a good day to donate to a charity or to lend a large amount to someone. Some natives may buy electronic appliances.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

You may have a sensitive throat, and it is important to avoid anything that can impact the throat. Maintain a balanced office and personal life, and spend more time with friends with a positive attitude. Children playing may develop bruises, while females may complain about digestion-related issues in the second part of the day. It is also good to avoid riding a two-wheeler in the evening hours.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)