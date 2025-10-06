Taurus Horoscope Today for October 6, 2025: Avoid blindly trusting a friend or business partner in financial affairs

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Challenges excite you The love affair will be productive and exciting. Ensure that the professional life will witness accolades. Handle wealth carefully and health may have issues. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Explore new areas of love today. Take up new tasks at work that let you prove your professional mettle. Wealth demands more care, while health can also give you some trouble.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Expect minor tremors in the love affair today. Pay attention to keep the lover happy. You may face challenges in the form of external interferences or influences, and the lover may also sound stubborn on certain issues that may create ruckus in the second part of the day. Single females may receive proposals today. You may also plan a vacation or spend time together, where you may discuss the future and take a call.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

You need to be careful about office politics. There will be challenges at the workplace, and a senior may not be happy with your achievements. A co-worker may also try belittling your efforts today. Those who are keen to switch jobs can put down the paper today. Lawyers, healthcare professionals, and interior designers will succeed in pleasing the clients, while salespeople will require working hard to meet the goals. Some businessmen will have trouble expanding the trade to new territories, but things will improve in a few days.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Avoid blindly trusting a friend or business partner in financial affairs. You will also be dragged into a property feud within the family. You may consider investing the money in the stock market or a speculative business. You will also be able to clear your dues and cover the loan you have taken in the past years. Businessmen will also succeed in raising funds for future trade expansions.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

There can be issues associated with lungs and seniors must also be careful while using a wet floor. Some natives will develop vision-related issues today. Diabetes, cholesterol, and hypertension may make the day troublesome. Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol today. You should also be careful about the diet and it is good to cut down oil and grease.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol: Bull

Element: Earth

Body Part: Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)