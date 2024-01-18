close_game
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 18, 2024 predicts good news in the office

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 18, 2024 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for Jan 18, 2024 to know your astrological predictions.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, unleash the energy for positive thoughts

Settle the disputes in the love life to stay happy today. Professional challenges exist but you will resolve them. The financial status would be good as well.

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, January 18, 2024
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, January 18, 2024: As you will travel today, there will be less time to spend with your lover.

Catch up with the best moments in love today. Be careful to settle the professional issues. You are good in terms of wealth and health. However, be careful about heart-related ailments.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

As you will travel today, there will be less time to spend with your lover. Be a caring lover and also take steps to share your emotions. While traveling, take steps to call up the lover to share the feelings. Today is auspicious to have dinner together. The relationship will also get the support of your parents. You need to be sensitive towards the demands of the partner and ensure to shower love throughout the day.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Be careful while taking up new tasks at the workplace. Some jobs will need you to spend overtime. You may travel today for official reasons. Job seekers will see new opportunities and can confidently attend interviews. Entrepreneurs may find success in new ventures. Managers and team leaders can confidently take bold decisions that will find positive results. Students looking for admission into foreign universities will receive positive news today.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will trouble you today. Instead, wealth will pour in from multiple sources. Taurus females can expect a hike in salary today. Some natives will inherit a family property. You can go ahead with the plan to buy jewelry or a car today. Businessmen can invest in new ventures but it may take a while to get proper returns. Also, try not to splurge on real estate.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

You will see no major health issues. However, minor medical complications can impact those who have heart-related issues. The Taurus natives with diabetes must be careful about their lifestyle. Quit both alcohol and tobacco today. As per the daily horoscope, the day is also good to start attending a gym. Maintain a balanced office and personal life to keep the stress out.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

