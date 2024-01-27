 Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 27, 2024 predicts marriage on the cards | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 27, 2024 predicts marriage on the cards

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 27, 2024 predicts marriage on the cards

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 27, 2024 12:20 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for Jan 27, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Today is also good to discuss the marriage with the family.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, stay happy always

Express love today and utilize professional chances to make the day brighter. Be smart when it comes to finance. Your health will also be good throughout the day.

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, January 27, 2024: Express love today and utilize professional chances to make the day brighter.
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, January 27, 2024: Express love today and utilize professional chances to make the day brighter.

Be content in the love relationship. Ensure you take up new responsibilities to prove the caliber Both health and finance will be good today.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Have a great day in terms of love. Despite minor disagreements with the lover, the romantic affair will be strong. Ensure you give personal space to the lover and do not impose your opinion on the partner. Single Taurus has every chance to fall in love today. You may meet an interesting person at the workplace, restaurant, while on travel, family function, or at an evening party. Today is also good to discuss the marriage with the family.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Be professional in approach and take up every new task with diligence. Your attitude plays a major role in the relationship. Present your innovative ideas freely at team meetings to prove your potential. Some Taurus natives who are in the government service may move out to a new place. Students applying to foreign universities will need to wait for a day or two for positive results.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Financial success is the major attribute of the day. As wealth comes in, the expenses also shoot up. This will reflect upon your lifestyle. Ensure your wealth is spent only on essential needs and you don’t purchase luxury items this month. It’s good to have a proper financial plan. Some Taurus natives will invest in realty which will bring in good returns in the future. Businessmen will raise funds today for future expansions while some females will inherit a part of the family property.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Ensure you take note of your health. Minor ailments will be common in the form of viral fever, sore throat, bodyache, and headache. Be careful while walking through slippery areas as you may fall. Avoid alcohol while driving and skip aerated drinks. Consume a healthy diet where you also cut down on sugar and fat.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On