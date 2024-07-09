 Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, July 09, 2024 predicts new opportunities | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, July 09, 2024 predicts new opportunities

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 09, 2024 01:27 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for July 09, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Handle the relationship issues on a positive note.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be cool in your affairs

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, July 09, 2024. New tasks will keep you busy and wealth will pour in.
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, July 09, 2024. New tasks will keep you busy and wealth will pour in.

Handle the relationship issues on a positive note. A busy professional life waits for you. You’ll be wealthier and health will also be at your side.

Diligent handling of romantic affairs is the need of the hour. New tasks will keep you busy and wealth will pour in. Ensure you stay safe by paying attention to your health.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Do not get into arguments in the love affair. Your attitude is crucial when having disagreements. Be a good listener and display a cool attitude. You should refrain from imposing your opinion on the lover. Instead, give them personal space which will also strengthen the bonding. Some single Taurus natives will be fortunate to meet someone special today. The second part of the day is auspicious to propose or to accept one. Married Taurus females need to be open in communication with the spouse which will resolve most issues within the family.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Ensure you maintain a friendly attitude while handling team leadership or managerial roles. Your performance will be judged today and focus more on the tasks assigned. Today is not the time to handle office politics-related issues. Businessmen will see new opportunities to augment the trade and better the returns. You may update the profile on a job portal to receive new interview calls. Armed persons, lawyers, judges, fashion designers, and editors may have opportunities to grow and you need to utilize them the most.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will knock on the door today. A past investment will bring in profits. This may prompt you to invest more today and you can consider the stock market, speculative business, and mutual funds as good options. Some Taurus females will spend money on charity while seniors may need to consider spending for a celebration within the family. You may also consider buying or selling a property.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

There will be relief from ailments. You will recover from chest-related issues and seniors will also be good. Avoid heavy exercise today and be careful while boarding a train or bus. Do not take part in underwater activities, especially when you have breathing problems.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, July 09, 2024 predicts new opportunities
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On