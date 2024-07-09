Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, July 09, 2024 predicts new opportunities

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be cool in your affairs Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, July 09, 2024. New tasks will keep you busy and wealth will pour in.

Handle the relationship issues on a positive note. A busy professional life waits for you. You’ll be wealthier and health will also be at your side.

Diligent handling of romantic affairs is the need of the hour. New tasks will keep you busy and wealth will pour in. Ensure you stay safe by paying attention to your health.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Do not get into arguments in the love affair. Your attitude is crucial when having disagreements. Be a good listener and display a cool attitude. You should refrain from imposing your opinion on the lover. Instead, give them personal space which will also strengthen the bonding. Some single Taurus natives will be fortunate to meet someone special today. The second part of the day is auspicious to propose or to accept one. Married Taurus females need to be open in communication with the spouse which will resolve most issues within the family.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Ensure you maintain a friendly attitude while handling team leadership or managerial roles. Your performance will be judged today and focus more on the tasks assigned. Today is not the time to handle office politics-related issues. Businessmen will see new opportunities to augment the trade and better the returns. You may update the profile on a job portal to receive new interview calls. Armed persons, lawyers, judges, fashion designers, and editors may have opportunities to grow and you need to utilize them the most.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will knock on the door today. A past investment will bring in profits. This may prompt you to invest more today and you can consider the stock market, speculative business, and mutual funds as good options. Some Taurus females will spend money on charity while seniors may need to consider spending for a celebration within the family. You may also consider buying or selling a property.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

There will be relief from ailments. You will recover from chest-related issues and seniors will also be good. Avoid heavy exercise today and be careful while boarding a train or bus. Do not take part in underwater activities, especially when you have breathing problems.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)