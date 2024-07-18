 Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, July 18, 2024 predicts new business deals | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, July 18, 2024 predicts new business deals

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 18, 2024 01:18 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for July 18, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Today, you’ll fall in love which will bring reasons to smile.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Nothing is impossible for you

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, July 18, 2024. Minor health issues can give you a bad time while prosperity will be there.
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, July 18, 2024. Minor health issues can give you a bad time while prosperity will be there.

Today, you’ll fall in love which will bring reasons to smile. Professional success will be there & wealth will also flow in to permit crucial monetary decisions.

Have a happy love relationship. Be romantic while spending time with your lover and be professional at the workplace. Minor health issues can give you a bad time while prosperity will be there.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Keep the love affair simple and straight. Express the feelings without inhibitions. Plan a surprise gift today or have a romantic dinner where you may also discuss the future. Married females may get conceived as well. You may confidently introduce the lover to the family today evening, Single male natives will be happy to meet an interesting person while traveling. You may propose today to expect a positive response.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Show the professionalism and ensure you meet up the expectations at work. Today, you would need to work extra hours. This would be more visible in professions related to construction, IT, healthcare, automobiles, tourism, armed forces, law enforcement, railways, and media. You will play mentor to new joiners. Be ready to handle risky situations and you can be sure that you will troubleshoot all problems. Businessmen will succeed in meeting up with new partners which will help in raising funds.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

There is prosperity. Wealth will permit you to accomplish the tasks that you desire for a long time. You may buy electronic appliances, jewelry, or fashion accessories today. The first part of the day is good to buy a property while some females will also inherit a family property. Some children would need funds to move abroad for studies. You can also be good entrepreneurs today and the partnerships will help raise funds for business expansions.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Be careful about your health. Mild respiratory issues will be there. Some seniors will need to consult a doctor while there are chances of developing chest-related infections. Start the day with mild exercise or yoga. You may also sit idle under a tree for some time in the early morning which will refresh your thoughts. Today is also good to give up tobacco and alcohol.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Follow Us On