Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, July 27, 2024 predicts ailments in children

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Continue spreading happiness Today, the relationship will be fabulous with many pleasant moments. Utilize the opportunities at the workplace to prove your mettle. Both wealth & health are good. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, July 27, 2024: Today, the relationship will be fabulous with many pleasant moments.

Do not get into arguments with the lover and instead look for more chances to express the emotion. Handle all challenges at the office to deliver good results. Utilize the wealth for a better future. Today, health will also be on your side.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Handle the love affairs with care. Minor troubles will give you trouble. Avoid arguments over frivolous topics and shower affection on the lover. Avoid any outsider dictating terms in your relationship. Handle such issues diplomatically. Those who are single may find a person charming but do not propose today as it is not the ideal time. Married females may require being more diplomatic while spending time with their spouses. Some married lives may not be smoother.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Professional life will be good today with more opportunities coming and you take them up. Electrical engineers, chefs, architects, mechanics, graphic designers, and media persons will get opportunities to excel in their careers. You may work additional hours while marketing and sales persons will also travel today. Be careful about your expressions at team meetings as your body language will invite trouble. Some traders will see good returns while entrepreneurs considering expansion to foreign locations will need to wait for a few more days.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Your financial status will be intact and this promises a happy life. You can confidently go ahead with investment plans. There will be good returns from trading and speculative business. You may inherit a property while seniors will spend for a celebration at home. Female Taurus natives will require holding a party among friends which will also need spending a good amount.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Minor children may develop bruises while playing but they will not be serious. Avoid alcohol especially while driving today. You may start the day with exercise and some females will also join a yoga class. Do not get upset over minor ailments as things will be normal in a few days. Pregnant females should be careful while doing adventurous activities.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)