Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Mar 25, 2025, predicts good fortune for students

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 26, 2025 04:01 AM IST

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, March 26, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Professional success is backed by good health.

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Attitude is your strength

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, March 26, 2025: Health will be good today.
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, March 26, 2025: Health will be good today.

Shower love unconditionally & this will reflect in the relationship today. Keep the professional life creative and productive. Health will be good today.

Be sensitive in the relationship and consider the aspirations of the lover today. Professional success is backed by good health. Look for a proper financial plan and smart investments are preferred today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Be sincere and also provide the space to the partner. You may consider a romantic dinner, and the second part of the day is also good for introducing the lover to the parents. Minor ego-related issues may be there but resolve them. Your lover will expect moral support in personal endeavors. Handle all sorts of crises and also get the approval of parents for marriage. Some love affairs will demand more communication and those who find the love affair toxic can come out of it.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Continue discipline at work and this will have a positive impact. Your dedication and commitment will be positively accepted by the management and your team members will support you in different assigned tasks. Some professionals will succeed in impressing the clients. Those who intend to put down the paper can pick the day. You may also succeed in launching a new project. Entrepreneurs will sign new deals with partners which will bring in better financial security. Students will crack the examinations scheduled for today with good scores.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

There can be issues associated with wealth. Do not lend money to anyone as it may be difficult to get it back. Some natives will also see clearing all pending dues. Today is also good to raise funds from promoters. Some female natives may purchase a home or a vehicle in the second half of the day. Have a great day in terms of business as well.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will be there. Maintain a balanced office and personal life today. Start the day with exercise and consume a healthy diet rich in proteins. Devote more time for the family and this will give more mental peace. Do not lift heavy objects today. Children may develop oral health issues today. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports including rock climbing and skiing.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On