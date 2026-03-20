Taurus Horoscope Today March 20, 2026: The cosmos backs you in interviews & exams today

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Daily horoscope prediction says, embracing innovation and financial clarity Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our astrological prediction to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Today encourages you to take calculated risks and address underlying issues in your personal life. Maintain a calm demeanour while presenting innovative ideas at work. Your strong financial standing will provide the confidence needed to make significant life decisions.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today Be prepared for minor ego-related friction within your relationship. Your partner might be particularly firm on certain topics, which could lead to pressure when trying to resolve past disagreements. It is crucial to prevent third-party interference today. A friend or sibling may attempt to influence your partner, potentially creating complications in the near future.

For married couples, today is an excellent time to discuss expanding the family. If you have been planning to leave a toxic relationship, the second half of the day offers the strength and clarity needed to make that transition.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today The professional landscape may present some challenges, including office politics. However, those working in IT, banking, healthcare, media, and logistics will find new avenues for growth. It is a favourable day for clearing job interviews or for students to excel in examinations.

Consider taking on new projects that can enhance your professional profile. For business owners, the day brings successful opportunities to expand operations into new territories. Stay focused and do not compromise on the quality of your work.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today Financial prosperity is highlighted today. You will likely succeed in resolving any outstanding fund-related issues or clearing a loan payment. You may feel inclined to donate to social causes or provide monetary assistance to a sibling or friend for medical or legal needs.

The latter part of the day is an ideal time for major purchases, such as a vehicle or high-end electronic appliances. Your current wealth allows for diligent and impactful monetary decisions.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today No major medical concerns are expected to disrupt your day. Those with a history of heart-related issues may find some relief, and it is a wonderful time for a relaxing vacation. However, consistency with medications remains vital.

Some women may experience minor skin allergies, and children might face a mild viral fever, though neither will be serious. Today is also an opportune time to consider quitting alcohol or tobacco for long-term vitality. If you have any eye-related concerns, schedule a consultation during the second half of the day.

Taurus Sign Attributes Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn

Symbol: Bull

Element: Earth

Body Part: Neck and Throat

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Opal Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart Natural Affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good Compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair Compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less Compatibility: Leo, Aquarius By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)