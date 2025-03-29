Menu Explore
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, March 29, 2025, predicts meeting someone special

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 29, 2025 04:01 AM IST

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, March 29, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Keep the love affair productive and alive today.

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, control the emotions

Keep the love affair productive and alive today. Ensure you meet the professional expectations. Do not blindly spend money and ensure you have a good diet.

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, March 29, 2025: A pleasant love life is what the horoscope predicts for you today
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, March 29, 2025: A pleasant love life is what the horoscope predicts for you today

A pleasant love life is what the horoscope predicts for you today. Today is good for launching new ideas and businessmen will earn more wealth. Handle financial affairs smartly while your health is positive.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Keep the love affair productive today. Ensure your lover is in good spirits. This will also help you spend more happy time together. Avoid arguments today that may impact the love life. Some love relationships will turn into marriages while a few persons will break up in the second part of the day. Your parents will be supportive of the relationship. Consider the evening for a romantic dinner. Single natives are fortunate to meet someone special today. As the stars of romance are stronger, you may propose confidently.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Your professional life will see minor issues in the form of productivity, office politics, and lack of discipline. Handle the issues to stay in the good book of the management. It is good to be innovative at team meetings and also maintain a cordial relationship with the management. You may expect negative feedback from clients but ensure your morale is unaffected. Dissatisfied clients may create mayhem and you would need your excellent communication skills to resolve this crisis. Be patient and diplomatic while dealing with managers.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

There can be monetary issues today but do not let them impact the routine life. Avoid discussions over property with a sibling as this may lead to ruckus. Some females will pick the second part of the day to buy jewelry. It is good to have a control over the expenditure. Your monetary status will see no major change but some businessmen will see good returns.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Do not compromise on your health. Minor chest-related issue may come up and it is good to consult a doctor. Stick to a healthy diet free from oil and grease. Go for more veggies and fruits to stay fresh and energetic throughout the day. You should also be careful to give up both alcohol and tobacco. Drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration issues.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
