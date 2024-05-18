 Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2024 predicts a great time to invest | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2024 predicts a great time to invest

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 18, 2024 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for May 18, 2024 to know your daily astrological predictions. You are fortunate in terms of wealth.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, look for opportunities to spread your wings

Despite minor cracks, the love affair will be normal today. More official responsibilities will come to you. Minor financial issues may trouble you today.

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2024: Despite minor cracks, the love affair will be normal today.
The love life may have some issues. But instead of crying over them, resolve the problems today. Do not let the issues impact your professional life as more responsibilities await you at the office today. Positively handle both finance and health.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

You are expressive in love and will continue showering affection on your partner to receive it back. There will be happiness in the love life and spend more time together. An outsider may intrude into the relationship, causing tremors. Avoid this situation. Do not hurt the partner through words and always be a caring lover. Single Taurus natives will be fortunate to fall in love today. Express the feeling to get a positive response.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Ensure you accomplish every assigned task at the office. You can expect a change in the position at the workplace. IT, healthcare, aviation, hospitality, and legal professionals will have a tight schedule today. Bankers and accountants will need to pay extra attention to the job. Some Cancer natives will be victimized which may impact the morale. Entrepreneurs can confidently launch a new venture. Students will need to put in extra effort to clear examinations.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

You are fortunate in terms of wealth. No major monetary issue will trouble you. Despite minor hiccups in repaying a bank loan, normal life will be unaffected. Take the initiative to resolve a monetary dispute involving a friend or sibling. Some businessmen will divide the property among the children. It is good to have a proper financial plan to handle wealth smartly. Speculative business is not a good idea today.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Health needs to be your priority today. Minor chest-related infections may impact life. The second part of the day is crucial for Taurus natives with cardiac issues. Avoid junk food and make leafy vegetables a part of the diet. Doing yoga and some light exercises in the morning would be very beneficial as it gives energy to the body and help in keeping health problems at bay.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

