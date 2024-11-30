Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 30, 2024 predicts enhancing performance
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, November 30, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Fall in love today and spend creative time with the partner.
Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are committed to meet the goals
Fall in love today and spend creative time with the partner. Continue the professional attitude that will help you meet the deadlines. Health is good today.
Be ready to propose or accept one. Major love-related decisions can be made. Have success in professional life. While finance is a strong attribute, your health will also be positive.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
Do not let egos play spoilsport in the love affair. You may value the relationship and will continue pampering the partner. Your partner will ask you to spend more time together. Ensure you both indulge in pleasant conversations and avoid delving into the past. Some Taurus natives will rekindle the old relationship after patching up with the ex-lover. Hoer, married natives should stay away from this. Those who are having a troubled love affair need to have more conversations with their lover.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
Be careful at work. The superiors at the office will not be happy with your performance and may also raise doubt about your potential. Reply to the accusations with performance. Be innovative at team meetings and your ideas will have supporters at the office. Some tasks will require you to travel to the client's office. Businessmen may face minor troubles in the partnership but things will be sorted out in a day or two.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
Keep the financial assets safe as there can be minor issues related to property and wealth. Some family members or relatives may come out against you in financial affairs and it is crucial you handle this issue with a mature attitude. Some females will buy jewelry today while the second part of the day is good to buy a new property. Businessmen will see profits but stay away from large-scale investments, especially in foreign locations.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
Your health is in good shape. However, be careful while having breathing issues. There can also be issues associated with the lungs that may require medical attention. It is good to avoid outside food as you may also develop digestion issues. Pregnant females must be careful while boarding a bus or train. Seniors should avoid walking on wet surfaces.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
