Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, November 29, 2024 predicts a positive day in academics

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, continue the commitment to the world around Have a happy love life backed by professional success. Despite the challenges at work, prove the potential. You should keep the financial affairs intact. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, November 29, 2024: Students looking for higher studies may receive good news.

The romantic relationship is packed with fun and adventure. Enjoy the professional life that may see challenges also positive results. Financially you are good but minor medical issues will be there.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Expect turbulence in the relationship and ego-related issue will be the common cause. Do not let tremors disrupt the love affair and spend more time resolving this. Those who have issues at home over the love affair may attempt ways to convince the parents. Single Sagittarius females will receive a proposal in the first half of the day. Be ready to overcome the interference of a third person in the relationship which can be disastrous. Married male natives must keep a distance from office romance as this can be disastrous today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Ensure you meet the expectations at the workplace. Keep the seniors in a good mood and be diplomatic while expressing opinions at team meetings. You must also come up with new ideas which will have takers at the office. Those who are into healthcare, IT, construction, law, armed service, and aviation will have a tight schedule. Some traders may have licensing issues and you need to resolve them before the day ends. Students looking for higher studies may receive good news.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in from previous investments and this will help you clear the pending dues. Pick the second part of the day to settle a monetary issue with a friend. Some females will inherit a part of the property while you may also win a legal battle which has a serious impact on the bank account. You will buy electronic appliances and will also inherit a family property. You may need to contribute to a celebration at the college or office.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Today, you need to be careful about your health. Some people may require medical attention for breath-related issues. Avoid drinking and smoking today and have more homemade food rich in nutrients, vitamins, and proteins. Senior Taurus natives must also ensure that all medicines are taken on time.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

