Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, November 9, 2024 predicts new partnerships in business

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are a good team player Troubleshoot the relationship issues with care. Do not let professional life be influenced by egos. Overcome the financial issues with care. Health is also good. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, November 9, 2024: There will be new partnerships in the business but do not blindly trust anyone when it comes to wealth.

Despite the busy schedule in professional life, you will succeed in meeting the expectations of the seniors. Resolve issues in your love life while financially you’ll be good. No major health issues will also impact your life.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

There is no scope for egos in the love affair. Your attitude is crucial while spending time with your lover. Be careful about the words you use as your lover may pick one to start a fight. Your partner prefers attention. Provide it to make the affair fabulous. Office romance is not a good idea for married natives as the spouse will find this out in the second part of the day. The second part of the day is also fine to introduce the lover to the parents.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Keep the professional life productive. Do not say no to new assignments as each will test your mettle. Candidates appearing for interviews need to brush up their knowledge as good interview calls will come. Some administrators will also move abroad for official reasons. You should be innovative at team meetings and the concepts will be accepted by the management. There will be new partnerships in the business but do not blindly trust anyone when it comes to wealth. Businessmen should also avoid arguments or fights with legal authorities today.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will pour in from multiple sources and you are good to consider large-scale investments. You may try the fortune in stock and speculative business while mutual funds will also be good. Some natives will buy a new property while all pending dues will also be cleared. Do not lend a huge amount to someone as getting it back will be a tough task. Businessmen can make the crucial expansion decision in the second part of the day.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Be careful today as minor health issues will trouble you. A sibling will be admitted today and this would need your financial assistance. Do not take part in adventure activities as there are risks involved. Some children will develop digestion issues and females may have migraine today.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)