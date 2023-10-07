News / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, October 7, 2023 predicts exciting love life

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, October 7, 2023 predicts exciting love life

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 07, 2023 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for October 07, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Show your talent in tackling crucial situations

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, risks make you stronger

Have a fabulous love life backed by a busy office schedule and strong financial base. Minor health issues will be there and you need to be careful today.

Taurus Daily Horoscope, October 7, 2023: Enjoy a fabulous love relationship. You will utilize every professional opportunity to prove your mettle.
Taurus Daily Horoscope, October 7, 2023: Enjoy a fabulous love relationship. You will utilize every professional opportunity to prove your mettle.

Enjoy a fabulous love relationship. You will utilize every professional opportunity to prove your mettle. Be sensible while handling money. Minor health issues will cause trouble.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Stay happy today and make plans for a romantic weekend. You may play a night out to spend more time together. This is also a good time to discuss the future. Married Taurus females may get conceived and your relationship will have the full support of the parents. Some single Taurus natives may meet a special person but wait for a day or two to propose. Do not argue with the lover today and also take the initiative to settle the disputes.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Show your talent in tackling crucial situations. Some projects will need you to communicate and settle disputes with the client. Those who are into IT or technology-related jobs will need to stay overtime today. A few healthcare professionals will have opportunities to move abroad. Some students will get a chance to study abroad. If you have a plan to quit the job or switch to a new one, today is good to put down the paper as you may have interviews scheduled in the coming days.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Be sensible while using money today. Despite being prosperous, expenditure on luxury can cause troubles in the second half of the day. Some Taurus natives will clear all liabilities today. Businessmen will receive funds from even foreign sources which will benefit in expansion to new territories. Today is also good to invest in mutual funds or speculative business.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Beware of minor health issues. Seniors should not delay meeting a doctor whenever necessary. Avoid taking too much stress as it may lead to frequent headaches and sinus problems. Those who have problems with sleep or breathing will require medical attention. You should also be careful while driving at night.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

