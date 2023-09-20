Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, September 20, 2023 advises to manifest with number 6

Taurus-20th April to 20th May Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Life is an adventure for you Troubleshoot issues by talking. Utilize professional opportunities to display your skills at office. No major illness will trouble you throughout the day. Taurus Daily Horoscope, September 20, 2023: Today,Troubleshoot issues by talking. Utilize professional opportunities to display your skills at office.

Be sincere in the relationship and you both will enjoy it to the full. Challenges do exist at work but you need to handle them diplomatically. Financially you are good and health will also show positive signs.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Approach your sweetheart to express your emotions today. Some Taurus natives will be fortunate to even patch up with the ex-lover by settling the old problems that led to the break-up. Those who have problems in the relationship need to sit down and talk to resolve them today. Fortunately, some single Taurus natives will also find love at the office today and this relationship can be more fruitful tomorrow.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Today is good to launch a new project and if you are a senior in the team, take the initiative to carry the responsibility. As you will be keen to switch the jobs, update your profile on a job portal and wait for job interview calls. Professionally, multiple tasking will win appreciation and if you’ve got proficiency in multitasking, you can breathe easy. Entrepreneurs will require extra effort today to launch new ventures. Some minor issues with authorities can bring troubles to the business.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Financial troubles will not exist today and you will be in good condition. You may receive an income from a previous investment. Some seniors will also distribute the wealth among the children. Those who handle financial responsibilities at home will have minor issues from siblings. Today is also good to invest in the stock market and speculative business.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

While you’ll be free from serious illness, some minor ailments may affect seniors, such as viral fever, cough-related issues, and high blood pressure. Do not take excessive pressure in life as this may negatively impact your personal life. Children should be careful while playing, especially soccer or cricket. You may start yoga and meditation today. Doing light exercises is also a good option to stay healthy for long years.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

