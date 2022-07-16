Taurus Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 16, '22 states, be polite

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20) Represented by the symbol of a bull, you do not give up easily. You are headstrong and keep on working towards what you desire. You are little stubborn and it is difficult for you to change your mind. At the same time, you are grounded and are able to make others feel secure. You listen to people patiently and people can depend on you. Being supportive and helpful, you are a true friend. People who have you as a friend feel quite fortunate. You like to interact with people and appreciate them. Sending gifts to others specially your loved ones impart a charm to your personality. You have a logical bent of mind, however, moving out of your comfort zone makes you upset as you enjoy routine.

Taurus Finance Today Your investments are secured and they will give you, your due share. Financially, you will feel sound and sheltered. However, you will find it difficult to save any money.

Taurus Family Today A good level of happiness with family seems to be in store for the day. You may plan to meet long distant relatives and friends. There may also be some social gatherings. Going for a get-together will make you relaxed.

Taurus Career Today It’s an excellent day for you with regards to your career. Lots of new opportunities will come your way on this day. They will be in your favour and will make you feel satisfied. You can take them up without any second thoughts.

Taurus Health Today Good health will make you enjoy the day to its best. You will remain energetic and flexible. Any persistent pain or suffering will disappear. Adopting an active lifestyle will do a whale of a good in keeping minor ailments at bay.

Taurus Love Life Today You will have to maintain a soft and easy-going approach towards your partner. This will keep you happier the entire day. Listen to him/her and make the best of those moments.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Electric grey

