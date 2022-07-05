Taurus Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 5, '22 states, favorable time

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20) The start of the day is likely to be an auspicious one for Taurus natives. You will get relief from your past mental stress. Your energy is valuable and it is highly appreciated by people around you. A substantial increase in income may bring joy for some. Even businessmen can implement ambitious plans as the day appears highly favorable. Rewards and accolades may be in the offing for sincere employees on the professional front. Even a harmonious domestic front is likely to bring joy and peace to your life. Conflicts and confusions surrounding your love life may start to clear. Some Taurus natives will be able to analyze romantic ties in detail with clarity. The day may be positive for many Taurus students who are preparing for the government examination. They may succeed in making the cut for admission. This is a favorable time for those facing any ongoing litigation over ancestral property. The decision may go in their favour. Be careful while travelling to a distant place. Any carelessness may lead to delays or may even lose your belongings.

Taurus Finance Today The beginning of the day is likely to bring financial gains for Taurus natives. You could look for new investments or realign existing ones. Those in business can plan an expansion or diversification. It may prove highly profitable.

Taurus Family Today There is likely to be harmony in your family life. You would also complete all your tasks smoothly with utmost dedication. You will get strong support from your siblings, which will give you the courage to move ahead confidently.

Taurus Career Today Some Taureans may receive appreciation from seniors for their good work. However, you could be impulsive and have fluctuating thoughts. You are advised to stay calm today and take a decision only after consulting your mentors. This will ensure success.

Taurus Health Today Cutting down on fatty food and making changes in your diet is likely to bring an increase in energy and vitality for some Taurus natives. Add some healthy, nutritive foods like green vegetables, fruits and smoothies for increased stamina.

Taurus Love Life Today There is likely to be an improvement in the relationship of married people and they will be able to resolve past differences. Singles may get clarity about their relationships. You will be able to align your thoughts and look deeper into what exactly you want from your love life.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON