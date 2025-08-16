Taurus Horoscope Today for August 16, 2025: Financial prosperity will be there

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you have a dynamic personality Handle the problems in your love life with additional care. New challenges at the workplace will keep you updated with the latest trends. Health is a concern. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Resolve love-related issues and accomplish all assigned tasks at the office. Show your diligence by taking up crucial tasks at the workplace. Though financial prosperity will be there, you should be careful about your health.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Be careful not to hurt the feelings of your lover. Despite minor issues in the first part of the day, you will succeed in keeping the partner in good spirits. You may plan a romantic vacation. Spend time together to analyze life, and also prefer taking a call on the future. You should appreciate the success of the partner and encourage them in both personal and professional endeavors. Married females may conceive today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Your career will see major turns today. Some tasks will win accolades, and you may also expect a hike in salary or promotion. Some professionals will also take up new responsibilities, while it is also crucial to maintain a good rapport with the seniors. Utilize the communication skills at the negotiation table with clients. Those who are into IT, animation, design, architecture, or finance will visit the client's office. Businessmen can launch new ideas that are too experimental without any apprehension.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

There can be issues related to funds, but the general monetary status will be intact. You may confidently consider selling or buying a property. However, do not get into property-related discussions with siblings, as this can lead to arguments, which can cause mental stress. Though some traders will make good profits, financial success may not bless all businessmen. You should also avoid lending a large amount to a relative, as there will be an issue in getting it back sooner.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

You must be careful about your health. Minor complications will come up, and those who have a history of cardiac illness will require medical attention. Asthma patients need to be careful about their diet, and diabetic seniors should devote more time to exercise. Pregnant females must also be extra cautious while traveling today. You may also have digestion issues.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)