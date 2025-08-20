Search
Taurus Horoscope Today for August 20, 2025: Expect a romantic relationship

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Aug 20, 2025 04:28 am IST

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today: Troubleshoot the relationship-related issues today.

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, struggles make you stronger

Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Troubleshoot the relationship-related issues today. You may see professional growth while wealth is also your companion. However, health demands more attention.

Stay cool while handling relationship issues. Look for more chances to prove your caliber at work. Your attitude is crucial in financial affairs. You may also expect issues with health today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Some unexpected things may take place in a romantic relationship, and you will also be tempted to act differently. However, you need to remember that true love exists only when there is sacrifice. Your lover may surprise you with gifts. However, it is also good to keep an eye on the partner, as there will be issues related to commitment in the relationship. Some single females may receive a proposal at the workplace or while attending a function.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Pay attention to the productivity. Architects, civil engineers, interior designers, and fashion designers will get new job offers with better packages. You may expect an appraisal or a change in position that will also bring new responsibilities. You may also attend job interviews to clear them. Traders handling furniture, textiles, and electronics will be successful in financial terms. Students looking for opportunities for higher studies will have good news in the first part of the day.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will be your companion today. You will succeed in clearing all pending dues. The second part is crucial for businessmen trying to raise funds through promoters. There will be success in the stock market. You will also make hotel reservations and book a vacation abroad, as their financial status permits that. You may also help a sibling or friend who is in urgent need of money.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

There can be minor health issues, and females need to be careful while travelling. You may have chest or heart-related issues, while children will develop oral health issues. There can also be complications related to bones, while some natives will also require consulting a doctor for respiratory troubles. Ensure you have a good diet. Keep in balance with a proper share of nutrients, proteins, and vitamins.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
