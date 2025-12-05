Search
Fri, Dec 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Taurus Horoscope Today for December 5, 2025: Small rewards at work coming soon

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Dec 05, 2025 04:01 am IST

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today: Your calm focus helps finish tasks with care, bringing small rewards and peace.

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, quiet focus may bring steady progress and joy

Your calm focus helps finish tasks with care, bringing small rewards and peace. Share a smile, and keep steady steps today and enjoy simple comforts.

Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Begin with clear priorities and complete one task at a time to avoid stress. Keep patience with others. A small win will raise your confidence and bring supportive help, opening calm chances to advance steadily toward your goals with little pressure and practice gentle gratitude.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today
Slow, kind actions and clear listening bring comfort now. If single, attend a calm gathering, speak honestly, and be open to steady friendship. If partnered, plan a quiet moment together, share feelings gently, and give warm support. Avoid rushing serious talks; wait for the right calm moment. Small steady attention will bring comfort and stronger trust between you and your loved one. Celebrate small joys together each day.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today
Steady effort will be rewarded. Focus on quality and finish tasks fully before moving on. Review details to avoid small mistakes and offer help when a teammate seems stuck. Share your ideas calmly in meetings and accept guidance from experienced colleagues. Small reliable wins build your reputation and could lead to a quiet chance to lead a small task. Keep organized lists and check items off one by one. Be kind.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today
Keep a practical view of your funds. Save a small portion from recent income and avoid impulse purchases. Compare prices and choose quality over flashy deals. If considering a larger expense, plan and ask for clear advice. Look for simple ways to increase income like sharing a skill or helping a neighbor. Slow steady saving builds comfort and security, and small choices now protect your future stability and trust your instincts.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today
Care for your body with steady habits: sleep on time, drink enough water, and choose balanced meals with fruits and vegetables. Take short walks or gentle stretches to ease stiff muscles. Avoid heavy meals late at night and keep portions small. Gentle yoga or stretching will ease tension from long sitting. Rest when your body asks and keep a steady sleep schedule to feel stronger and clearer each morning and smile with quiet gratitude.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Horoscope Today for December 5, 2025: Small rewards at work coming soon
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On