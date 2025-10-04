Search
Sat, Oct 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Taurus Horoscope Today for October 4, 2025: Personal growth is predicted

ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
Published on: Oct 04, 2025 04:51 am IST

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today: Quiet steady efforts bring rewarding personal growth

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, quiet steady efforts bring rewarding personal growth

Today focus on steady progress and calm choices; small careful steps will lead to useful gains, clearer thinking, and gentle support from friends and family.

Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Today is about patience, clear choices, and practical care. Take time to plan each step, listen to trusted friends, and adjust when needed. By keeping slow, steady habits, you will build a secure path. Celebrate small wins and keep your heart calm and steady today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today
Love moves gently today, with warmth in simple moments. If single, spend time near friends or family activities where kind people gather; a gentle smile and honest question may begin a friendly bond. Couples will find comfort in small, thoughtful actions like shared chores or a caring message. Speak softly, listen more, and show trust.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today
At work, practical skill and patience are your strength today. Focus on completing small tasks well and asking clear questions when you need help. Offer steady support to colleagues without taking over their work. A polite, organized approach will draw favorable attention from seniors and peers. Avoid risky shortcuts; instead, follow proven steps and document your progress. Your steady reliability builds trust, which may lead to better roles or responsibilities in coming weeks. Stay steady.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today
Today finances benefit from careful review and thoughtful planning. Make a short list of essential expenses and mark any upcoming bills. Avoid impulse purchases and seek multiple price options before deciding. If you plan a small investment or purchase, ask a trusted adviser to check the details. Small, regular savings and clear records reduce stress and make it easier to reach medium-term goals. Prudence now creates comfort and security later. Patient choices protect future comfort.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today
Health responds well to steady routines and gentle care. Begin with easy movement like a short walk and light stretching to loosen muscles. Eat simple, nourishing foods and stay hydrated throughout the day. Take short breaks during work to rest your eyes and breathe deeply. Keep a calm evening routine to prepare for good sleep. Regular small steps in daily self-care build long-term strength and help maintain a peaceful mood. Small habits bring lasting strength.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Horoscope Today for October 4, 2025: Personal growth is predicted
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On