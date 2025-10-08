Taurus Horoscope Today for October 8, 2025: New responsibilities on the work front

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, put in more effort to be successful in ventures Be diplomatic in the relationship and consider opportunities to prove your professional mettle. Financial issues may stop major investment decisions today. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Take up new roles at work to prove your professional mettle. Pay attention to the issues in the relationship and keep the lover in a good mood. Minor monetary issues may come up, and health also demands more attention.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

The relationship will see minor tremors as the lover may be stubborn and adamant. It is cool to keep a distance from ego-related arguments. There will be instances where your parents or a friend may also interfere in the love affair. However, the result may not be positive, and it is good to keep control over this. Those who are in a long-distance love affair should call up their lover to express their feeling today. Single females attending events or parties will receive a proposal.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Continue your discipline at work, and your innovative ideas will be approved by the seniors. Your sincerity and honesty will be acknowledged by the management through a promotion or additional responsibility. You should be ready with the statistics at team sessions, which will help you perform diligently. Artists, painters, musicians, actors, and politicians will see opportunities to prove their potential. You may also see opportunities to relocate abroad for job reasons. Students appearing for examinations can be confident about the results.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Minor financial issues may come up, but the routine life will be unaffected. You may have issues related to payments today. While dealing with properties and investments, you must maintain patience. The speculative business will work in your favor, but you must make a proper study before making any major decision. Some females will see fortune coming in the form of an ancestral property.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Keep a watch on the lifestyle. You may start the day with exercise, and the second part of the day is crucial for those who have a history of cardiac issues. Children may also have minor bruises while playing. Reduce the intake of fat and replace it with proteins and vitamins. You should also be careful while lifting heavy objects above your head.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)