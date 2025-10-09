Taurus Horoscope Today for October 9, 2025: A romantic weekend ahead

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, overcome the challenges to display the talent Do not compromise on ethics at the workplace, and ensure you also play fair in the relationship. Prosperity demands smart investments for a better tomorrow. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

The love affair will be productive, and you will also display talent at the workplace. Financially, you are good, but health issues may hurt you.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Keep the love affair robust today. Spend more time together, and those who are traveling should also connect with their lover over the phone to express their feelings. It is good to give up egos while having disagreements. Your relationship will have the support of the parents. Those who are in a new relationship may require spending more time together. Plan a romantic weekend in a mountain area or spend more time together sharing emotions.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Be careful about the performance, as minor issues may arise, inviting the ire of seniors. You need to reach the office early, as new tasks will come up with tight deadlines. A senior may not be happy with your attitude, and this may create an issue at a team session today. Maintain a harmonious relationship with the partner and do not jump into making business decisions. Instead, think deeply before you make the right call. You may also face minor tax-related issues.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth issues will come up. There will be trouble in repaying a loan, while females will also be dragged into a property dispute within the family. Avoid lending a big amount to a friend or relative, as you may have a tough time getting it back. Traders and entrepreneurs will have new partners who may pump in money, helping with further expansions today. You should also be careful about investments in the stock market.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may come up, but the routine of life will be unaffected. You should maintain a balanced office and personal life. There can be issues associated with bones, and some children may also complain about a viral fever. Female natives who are pregnant should avoid riding a two-wheeler. Ensure your diet is rich in nutrients, proteins, and carbohydrates. Athletes may develop sprains or minor injuries.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)