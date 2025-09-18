Taurus Horoscope Today for September 18, 2025: Health will be at your side
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today: Some entrepreneurs will see opportunities abroad and will make a plan to expand the trade
Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, stay happy today
Catch up with pleasant moments in your love life today. Ensure you take up new responsibilities at the workplace. Ensure you handle wealth diligently today.
Spend more time with the lover, and you may also discuss the relationship with the parents. A professional schedule will be packed, and financially, you will do well. Health will be at your side.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
Your commitment in the relationship may be questioned, and this may personally hurt you. Resolve old issues in the relationship today for a better tomorrow. Your romantic relationship will have the support of your family. Those who have had a break-up in the recent past will have reasons to smile today. Office romance is good, but married male natives need to stay away from it, as their spouse will find it in the second half of the day. Married female natives may also conceive today.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
You may reach the office to take up crucial tasks that will also demand your experience and time. Those who are keen to take up a new job may prefer it, while business developers and copywriters should come up with new ideas today. Some architects, graphic designers, lawyers, salespersons, IT professionals, and mechanics will win accolades from clients. Those who are in senior positions need to be diplomatic while dealing with different people related to the job. Some entrepreneurs will see opportunities abroad and will make a plan to expand the trade.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
No serious financial issue will be there. However, you may become a part of a property dispute that will mentally upset your relationship with the siblings. Previous investments will bring good returns today. Some females will be successful in resolving a monetary issue with a friend or a sibling. Those who are into trade or business will see funds through promoters to expand the business to new territories.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
You are good in terms of health. There will be relief from body aches and skin-related allergies. Today is a good day to start exercising, and you may also join a gym. Doing yoga and some light exercises in the morning would be very beneficial. Staying in the company of people with a positive attitude will help you overcome laziness.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
