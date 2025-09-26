Taurus Horoscope Today for September 26, 2025: Good returns ahead

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, obstacles do not stop you Fall in love today and ensure a creative professional life. Stress on financial stability for a safe tomorrow. Your physical health is also in good shape today. Taurus Horoscope Today: No major health issues also exist today.

Spend time talking to resolve the troubles in the relationship. Handle professional challenges diligently. You may receive funds today. Health is in good shape.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

The love life will be productive, and it is good to spare more time for the lover. However, you should not delve into the unpleasant past that may upset the lover. Today is also auspicious to propose. Hence, single natives can propose confidently, especially in the first half of the day. You may consider taking the love affair to the next level with the support of your parents. Married male natives should keep a distance from ex-lovers, as this can lead to chaos in their family life.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Reach the workplace to take up new tasks with tight deadlines. Your commitment will bring positive outcomes. You may give suggestions at team meetings, and your ‘out-of-the-box’ concepts will have takers. You will be heard, and the feedback will be mostly positive. Businessmen and traders may face the ire of authorities over different policies, and it is important to settle this issue without delay. For students, academic life will be successful. Those appearing for competitive exams need to be highly vigilant.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

You will settle a monetary issue today, while you may also go ahead with the plan to renovate the house or buy electronic appliances. Females who are entrepreneurs will receive foreign funds, which would improve their financial status. Some traders will also prefer the day to take the trade to new territories. You may also consider donating money to a charity. Some natives will book hotels and flight tickets for a vacation abroad.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No serious health issue will come up. There will be relief from respiratory issues, and females may also be happy to overcome the stress-related issues at the workplace. However, diabetic natives may develop complications, and additional attention should be given to the diet. Those who are suffering from hypertension and BP will also develop slight complications.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)