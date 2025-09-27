Taurus Horoscope Today for September 27, 2025: Best professional results

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, give up egos Have a happy personal and professional life today. Avoid property discussions within the family. Health may give issues, and outside food should be avoided. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

The love relationship is free from troubles today. Continue striving to deliver the best professional results. There is a requirement to handle wealth carefully. Health also demands more attention.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

The relationship will see hiccups in the first part of the day. There will be arguments with the lover, and mostly they will be over ego-related issues. Value the suggestions of the lover today, and the second part of the day is also good to introduce the lover to the family. Some females will have issues at home over the love affair today. Married females need to be careful about the words used at home, and it is also crucial to keep the parents of the spouse in a good mood today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Focus on the professional goals today. Despite minor hiccups, you will be successful in completing tasks, and this will impress the seniors. You may expect a hike in salary today, while some professionals in IT, sales, automobiles, law, hospitality, logistics, and finance sectors may also expect a promotion. You may also be successful in clearing job interviews. The second part of the day is good to launch new business ventures, and entrepreneurs may also sign new partnerships.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Property issues may exist within the family, and it is good not to be a part of it. The second part of the day is good to talk and settle the financial issues with friends. Some females will be successful in resolving a payment issue with clients. While you can utilize the wealth to repair the home or refurbish the interiors, it is also important not to spend too high on luxury items.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

You need to maintain a balance between professional and personal life. This will also help you stay mentally strong. Minor oral health issues may come up and children will also complain about stomach aches. You should be careful while using a wet floor. It is also good to give up alcohol today. Pregnant females must avoid adventure activities on a vacation.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)