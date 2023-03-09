Taurus Horoscope Today, March 9, 2023: Be prepared for a surprise

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20) Unexpected opportunities can knock at your door. Daily Horoscope Prediction says, professional life may go through certain positive changes leaving you quite happy and satisfied. Finances can turn out to be quite stable. Side hustles may reward immensely. You might have a sweet tooth today and crave for desserts. Hormonal disbalance can keep you on edge. A simple pat on the back can make you feel comforted and taken care of. Cousins may be up to some mischief and get you in trouble. Something that you expect may not be fulfilled by your partner leaving you disappointed. Misunderstandings can arise as expectations rise from both ends. Spare some time to connect with yourself. Planning a solo trip to the hills can be a mood changer. You may discover some unusual ways of getting what you want.

Taurus Finance Today

Welcome abundance with gratitude, Taurus natives. You are likely to get your hands on a lucrative deal today. Discounted offers may help you save some bucks. You may also think about building an emergency fund and secure some funds.

Taurus Family Today

Guests may drop at your home at an unexpected time. You might hear about some disturbances in the extended family. Chances are to find an old toy or a book that reminds you of your childhood and a special day.

Taurus Career Today

Strategic planning may help you get noticed. International travel may be on your cards as work takes you around the globe. This is a good time to come in the limelight and take some credit for your efforts.

Taurus Health Today

Moody and clingy shall be the mood board today. Try to curb your cravings. Don’t let laziness get the better out of you. Some may feel a little bored with the monotony of their routine. A walk at the park can be a good change from the screens.

Taurus Love Life Today

You may struggle to keep your relationship healthy. There is no scope for brushing things under carpet. Confrontation may happen but disagreement does not have to be distasteful. Try to maintain your calm in an argument.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

