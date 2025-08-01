Taurus Monthly Horoscope for August, 2025: You'll receive steady growth, future success and more

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Monthly Horoscope Prediction says, steady Growth Guides Quiet Taurus August Journey Taurus feels calm progress in August with stable routines, creative sparks, family harmony, work gains, small treats, savings grow, health steadies, confidence rises, connections strengthen. Taurus August Horoscope 2025: Read our astrological prediction to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Taurus moves through August with steady steps and quiet joy. You will focus on home comfort and creative hobbies. Work tasks become easier with good planning. Family ties deepen. Saving money feels rewarding. Social moments share laughter. Health stays calm when you stick to routine.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Month

Your love life feels gentle this month. Enjoy simple moments with your partner like cooking or a short walk. Honest talks build trust and make you feel closer. If single, spend time on hobbies you love; you might meet someone who shares your interests. Small surprises such as a kind note can warm any heart. Be patient and listen.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Month

Taurus finds steady progress at work this month. Plan tasks clearly and finish one step at a time. Sharing ideas with teammates or your boss can bring praise. If you face a problem, ask for advice to find a simple solution. Learning a new tool or skill online can help your growth. Stay patient if changes come slowly. Your careful efforts now will set you up for future success and calm pride. Stick to deadlines.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Month

In August, Taurus finances feel reliable. You may earn extra from small tasks or gifts. Saving a bit of your income each week builds comfort. Avoid buying things you do not need. If you want something special, wait for a sale. Making a simple list of expenses helps you see where money goes. Talking about money with a friend can give new ideas. Careful choices now bring calm later and steady savings. Review bills monthly.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Month

Taurus health stays calm and balanced. Try to sleep early and wake up with daylight. Eating fruits, whole grains, and drinking good water keeps energy up. Small walks after meals help digestion and mood. If you feel tired, take a short rest or a gentle stretch. Practice simple breathing or listen to soft music to relax. Staying warm in cool places can help avoid colds. Laughing with friends lifts your spirit and brings fresh air.

﻿

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

