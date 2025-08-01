Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
Taurus Monthly Horoscope for August, 2025: You'll receive steady growth, future success and more

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 04:01 am IST

Taurus Monthly Horoscope for August, 2025: You may move through August with steady steps and quiet joy.

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Monthly Horoscope Prediction says, steady Growth Guides Quiet Taurus August Journey

Taurus feels calm progress in August with stable routines, creative sparks, family harmony, work gains, small treats, savings grow, health steadies, confidence rises, connections strengthen.

Taurus August Horoscope 2025: Read our astrological prediction to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Taurus moves through August with steady steps and quiet joy. You will focus on home comfort and creative hobbies. Work tasks become easier with good planning. Family ties deepen. Saving money feels rewarding. Social moments share laughter. Health stays calm when you stick to routine.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Month
Your love life feels gentle this month. Enjoy simple moments with your partner like cooking or a short walk. Honest talks build trust and make you feel closer. If single, spend time on hobbies you love; you might meet someone who shares your interests. Small surprises such as a kind note can warm any heart. Be patient and listen.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Month
Taurus finds steady progress at work this month. Plan tasks clearly and finish one step at a time. Sharing ideas with teammates or your boss can bring praise. If you face a problem, ask for advice to find a simple solution. Learning a new tool or skill online can help your growth. Stay patient if changes come slowly. Your careful efforts now will set you up for future success and calm pride. Stick to deadlines.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Month
In August, Taurus finances feel reliable. You may earn extra from small tasks or gifts. Saving a bit of your income each week builds comfort. Avoid buying things you do not need. If you want something special, wait for a sale. Making a simple list of expenses helps you see where money goes. Talking about money with a friend can give new ideas. Careful choices now bring calm later and steady savings. Review bills monthly.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Month
Taurus health stays calm and balanced. Try to sleep early and wake up with daylight. Eating fruits, whole grains, and drinking good water keeps energy up. Small walks after meals help digestion and mood. If you feel tired, take a short rest or a gentle stretch. Practice simple breathing or listen to soft music to relax. Staying warm in cool places can help avoid colds. Laughing with friends lifts your spirit and brings fresh air.

﻿

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

